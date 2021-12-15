RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) vs. Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Financial Contrast

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Everi has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Everi and RedBall Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 6 1 3.14 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everi presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.06%. Given Everi’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everi and RedBall Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $383.67 million 4.71 -$81.68 million $0.65 30.54 RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A

RedBall Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everi.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 10.78% 262.45% 6.07% RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everi beats RedBall Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services. The FinTech segment provides access to cash at gaming facilities via ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card cash access transactions, check-related services, fully integrated kiosks and maintenance services, compliance, audit and data software, casino credit data and reporting services and other ancillary offerings. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

