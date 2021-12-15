Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $15.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $655.37. 4,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,261. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

