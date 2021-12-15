Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 200.4% in November

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 200.4% from the November 15th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, CEO Reliance Global Holdings Llc acquired 19,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RELI opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Reliance Global Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34.

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

