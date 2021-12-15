Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in November

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 28,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,090. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02).

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

