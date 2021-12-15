REPO Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.80 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, REPO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.30 or 0.07939447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.16 or 1.00091973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00075959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

