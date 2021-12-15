Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.
Shares of REPYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 140,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Repsol has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.99.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
