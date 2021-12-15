Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of REPYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 140,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Repsol has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

