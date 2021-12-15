Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for L’Oréal (LRLCY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2021 – L’Oréal had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

12/2/2021 – L’Oréal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

11/30/2021 – L’Oréal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – L’Oréal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

11/1/2021 – L’Oréal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/25/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/22/2021 – L’Oréal had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/22/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2021 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LRLCY opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18. L’Oréal S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

