Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 79,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 20,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Resolute Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.