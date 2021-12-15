REVV (REVV) Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $46.06 million and $2.87 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REVV has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

