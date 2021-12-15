Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

REXR opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

