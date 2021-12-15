Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

