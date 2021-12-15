Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,900 ($64.75) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($70.04) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($79.29) to GBX 5,200 ($68.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($66.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,990.77 ($65.95).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,854 ($64.15) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,682.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,342.20. The company has a market capitalization of £78.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($25,235.50). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.74), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,548.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

