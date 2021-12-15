Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. 744,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

