Robert Disbrow Acquires 50,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,015,570.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow bought 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow purchased 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

