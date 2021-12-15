Roberto Gualdoni Buys 20,000 Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($107,043.74).

Shares of Synthomer stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 397 ($5.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 508.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. Synthomer plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 576.88 ($7.62).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

