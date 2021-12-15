Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $31.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

