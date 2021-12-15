Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rogers were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rogers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Rogers stock opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.64. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.