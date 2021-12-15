Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 134,015 shares.The stock last traded at $270.65 and had previously closed at $271.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.52.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rogers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Rogers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

