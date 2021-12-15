Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.07

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.07 and last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 46348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Several analysts have commented on RSI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

