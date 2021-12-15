Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROIV. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

