Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $315.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $204.14 and last traded at $204.66. 63,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,331,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.55.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,541 shares of company stock worth $122,454,623 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Roku by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 31.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 90.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 108.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.