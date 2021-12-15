Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Up 277.6% in November

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,200 shares, an increase of 277.6% from the November 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYCEY remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,503,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,513,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

