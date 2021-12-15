Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Up 277.6% in November

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,200 shares, an increase of 277.6% from the November 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RYCEY remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,503,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,513,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.