Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.99. Approximately 23,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 47,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

