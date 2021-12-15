Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.99. Approximately 23,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 47,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31.

Roots Company Profile (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

