RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) PT Lowered to €54.00

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €57.50 ($64.61) to €54.00 ($60.67) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RGLXY stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

