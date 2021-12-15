Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.26 Million

Brokerages expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) to announce sales of $380.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. William Blair began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of RYAN opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.