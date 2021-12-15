Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

SBRA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

