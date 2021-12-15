Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 6,982 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. bought 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. bought 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

