Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($153.93) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.75 ($142.42).

Shares of SAF opened at €100.56 ($112.99) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($103.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of €112.35 and a 200-day moving average of €113.45.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

