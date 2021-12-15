Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.70 ($34.49) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.67 ($35.58).

SZG stock opened at €29.50 ($33.15) on Monday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €19.92 ($22.38) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($39.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.05.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

