Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.41

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 9786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

SAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

