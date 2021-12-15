Satori Capital, Llc Sells 598 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24.

On Thursday, November 18th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 11,291 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $960,412.46.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $2,554,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $184,260.01.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

Lovesac stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 402,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,868. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lovesac by 38.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

