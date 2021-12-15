Savaria (TSE:SIS) Receives Buy Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIS. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.61.

TSE:SIS opened at C$18.92 on Tuesday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$13.93 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$180.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 100.77%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,912,500.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

