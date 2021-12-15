Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) versus Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Critical Analysis

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Save Foods and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Save Foods and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 53.68 -$1.59 million N/A N/A Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group $40.09 million 0.08 -$6.64 million N/A N/A

Save Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods -734.41% -103.14% -76.81% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group beats Save Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of environmentally safe bio-technological products for agriculture. Its products include biological organic fertilizer series, compound microbial fertilizer series, biological water soluble fertilizer series, microorganism bacterial agent series, and biological soil remediation series. The company was founded by Wei Li on June 5, 2002 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

