Savix Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $253,966.61 and $5,874.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00009267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 130,910 coins and its circulating supply is 57,533 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

