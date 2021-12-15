SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $363.50 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.69 and a 200-day moving average of $340.72.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

