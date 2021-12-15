Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Lam Research by 93.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $679.21 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $614.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $21,785,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

