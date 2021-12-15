Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

