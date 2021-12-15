Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 613,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000.

SCHZ opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $56.05.

