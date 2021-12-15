Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,211 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 656,091 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,524,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ remained flat at $$54.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,756. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $56.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12.

