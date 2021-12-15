Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.45. 909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $107.39. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

