Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $943,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.