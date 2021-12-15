Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,086. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.53 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

