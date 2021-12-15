SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

