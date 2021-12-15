Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) Stock Price Down 5%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 60,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 409,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the second quarter worth $167,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

