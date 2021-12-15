Scott G. Stephenson Sells 57,920 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total transaction of $13,073,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $224.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.