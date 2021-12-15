SeaChange International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,721 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,667% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 call options.

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SeaChange International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SeaChange International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

