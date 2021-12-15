Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 28.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,638,000 after acquiring an additional 279,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,295,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,565 shares of company stock valued at $75,830,536. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

