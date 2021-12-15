Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE:LUV opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.80 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,610 shares of the airline’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

