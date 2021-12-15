SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $40.39 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 63,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average is $160.35. The company has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

