SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $388.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.19 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

